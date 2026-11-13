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Clara M. Saladino, 93, of Hudson
9 days ago
HUDSON – Clara, 93, of Hudson, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning 2026-11-08 at 5:07 AM, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Saturday October 7th, 1933; in Cambridge, MA and spent her life as a dedicated wife, mother, neighbor, high school cafeteria server, and Director of Music for the Church she attended. She was known above all for her warm and endearing hospitality: there was always room at the table and coffee on the counter.