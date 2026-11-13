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The Edge Finally Breaks His Legendary Silence On Elf 2
By Tom Breihan,8 days ago
A few says ago, the world learned something fascinating about the Edge, longtime guitarist for U2. The actor and former Conan O'Brien sidekick Andy Richter had a small role in Elf, Jon Favreau's 2003 Christmas classic, and he co-wrote the new book Elf Unwrapped: Behind The Scenes Of A Modern Christmas Classic. During a couple of interviews to promote the book, Richter claimed that the Edge had written an Elf sequel and that he took his movie idea to Shauna Robertson, one of the film's producers.