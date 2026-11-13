undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Key West commission is complete with Sarah Compton sworn in
By Contributed,9 days ago
The Key West City Commission is now complete following the recent elections. Sarah Compton took the oath of office on Nov. 9, representing District IV in New Town. Her daughter, Lola Cook, held the bible while Compton took the oath. ‘I’m incredibly grateful for the trust our community has placed in me,’ Compton told the Keys Weekly. ‘This seat belongs to the people of Key West, and whether you voted for me or not, I’m here to listen, to work hard and to make sure your voice is part of the decisions shaping our future.’ LARRY BLACKBURN/Keys Weekly.
1