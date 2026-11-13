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‘Nobody wants to see me’ | Sabres EBUG Jack McNaugton understands his role
By Justin Alpert,9 days ago
Jack McNaughton knows his modern EBUG lore. For both emergency backup goaltenders (EBUGs), those unexpected heroics were their lone professional appearances. The now-49-year-old Ayres, in fact, currently plays for the American Premier Hockey League’s Buffalo Tempest, an amateur men’s team based in Niagara Falls, N.Y. “Scott Foster, when...