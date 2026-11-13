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Rising Uncompensated Care Is Forcing Hospitals to Rethink Revenue-Cycle Strategy
By Editorial Opportunities,8 days ago
As insurance coverage becomes less predictable and patients shoulder more healthcare costs, hospital finance leaders face growing pressure to protect revenue without creating additional barriers to care. Hospitals are facing a financial challenge that extends well beyond the growing number of uninsured patients seeking care. Even when patients have health...