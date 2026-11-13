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Water Damage from Air Conditioning Leaks: What Killeen Homeowners Should Know
9 days ago
Air conditioning is essential for staying comfortable during the hot Texas summer. However, when an AC unit develops a leak, it can create a water problem that homeowners may not notice until damage has already started. A clogged drain line, damaged drain pan, or frozen evaporator coil can allow water to collect around the system and spread into nearby walls, ceilings, and flooring. Understanding the causes of water damage Killeen, TX homeowners may experience from AC leaks can help you recognize warning signs and address problems before repairs become more expensive.