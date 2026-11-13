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Deep Roots Farmers Market wraps up 2026 season in Glen Cove's Village Square
By Roksana Amid,9 days ago
A Sea Cliff church courtyard has grown into one of Glen Cove’s cherished community traditions. Deep Roots Farmers Market wrapped up its 2026 outdoor season on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Village Square, concluding 23 weeks of bringing fresh produce, locally made foods and artisan goods to the heart of downtown. Founded in 2014 by the late Amy Peters at St. Luke’s Church in Sea Cliff, the market steadily expanded, eventually finding a home at Garvies Point in 2021. Following Peters’ death in 2024, the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce took over management in 2025, preserving her vision of connecting local farmers, small businesses and residents. This year marked another chapter in the market’s evolution, with its move to Village Square bringing the weekly gathering into Glen Cove’s downtown business district, where vendors and shoppers continued a tradition rooted in community, local agriculture and supporting small businesses.