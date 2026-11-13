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Independence, Security, and Peace of Mind: Choosing a Retirement Home for the Years Ahead
9 days ago
Retirement has a way of changing what feels important in a house. That generous upstairs bedroom might have been perfect years ago, while a sunny living room, easy access, and a garden that doesn't demand every Saturday now sound more appealing. For someone exploring the market with buyers agents Byron Bay, the search can begin with a simple question: what would make an ordinary Tuesday genuinely comfortable?