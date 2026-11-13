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Irvine vice sting ends with felony arrest and failed getaway attempt
By Art Pedroza,8 days ago
A 29-year-old Encino man was booked into the Orange County Jail after Irvine Police say a vice investigation led to his arrest following an attempted escape from detectives. According to the Irvine Police Department, detectives assigned to the department’s Specialized Investigations Unit were conducting a vice-related enforcement operation when they encountered Armani Anthony Holly.