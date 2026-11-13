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PVAMU secures largest-ever College of Business grant to support rural Texas businesses
9 days ago
The $3.5 million initiative aims to serve more than 2,000 businesses, facilitate $75 million in capital, and develop 1,500 jobs across Texas. For many small businesses in rural Texas, growing a business isn’t just about having a good idea. It’s also about having access to the right resources, from financing and technology to workforce training and opportunities to compete for larger contracts.
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