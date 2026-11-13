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Updating Breaking News: Teen critically injured after SUV strikes electric scooter in Lee County
By From Staff Reportsthe Florida Highway Patrol,7 days ago
A 17-year-old North Fort Myers boy was critically injured in a collision involving an electric scooter and a Lincoln Navigator at approximately 5:46 am on Thursday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, both vehicles were traveling east on Nalle Grade Road, east of Pearce Street, when the SUV struck the scooter from behind. The teen was transported to an area hospital, and the crash remains under investigation.
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