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WTPU: MacKinnon, Makar injured in Avalanche OT loss to the Senators
By Colleen Flynn,9 days ago
The Avalanche picked up a point in the 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators but lost Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar to injuries. Special teams played a big role in the defeat, with Artturi Lehkonen and Gabriel Landeskog scoring power-play goals. Parker Kelly scored the Avs’ first short-handed goal of the season, but the team struggled defensively with costly turnovers.