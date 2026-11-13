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An Evening of Jazz with Kenny G
By Erin Pierce,7 days ago
We all have those core childhood memories that you go back to, even if they are slightly unorthodox. For me, I vividly recall the times when my dad would be leaving for a business trip, and we would take him to the airport. He didn’t travel often, but when he did, I thought it was the end of the world. Pretty sure the folks at CVG thought I was the worst child ever with how much I would cry when he boarded. And coming home from those trips to the airport, Smooth Jazz Saturday Night on WARM98 would be on in the car with Kenny G floating around somewhere in the playlist.