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CMS Reverses Course on Medicare Outpatient Payment for QTscan
4 days ago
The agency had proposed classifying the diagnostic breast imaging exams as nonpayable but established a separate hospital outpatient payment category in its final 2027 rule. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has established a separately payable hospital outpatient classification for diagnostic QTscan examinations, effective Jan 1, 2027, QT Imaging Holdings announced. The decision reverses an earlier CMS proposal to classify the exams as nonpayable.