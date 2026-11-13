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Sioux Falls police offer businesses Q&As with fraud specialists as winter holidays approach
By Hunter Dunteman,9 days ago
SIOUX FALLS — As the winter holidays near, the Sioux Falls Police Department is taking an active approach to prevent residents from being scammed out of their hard-earned money. The state’s largest law enforcement agency announced that it’s offering up fraud investigators for question-and-answer sessions at local businesses....