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PUC Staff: Minimum Stay On Default Service For Data Centers Not Needed; Data Centers Should Be Moved Off Default Service ASAP
By Paul Ring,8 days ago
Staff of the PUC of Ohio "agrees" that a minimum stay for a data center customer taking a data-center-specific default service (SSO) for electricity is not necessary. Furthermore, PUCO Staff said, "To the contrary, Rate DC [data center tariff] customers should procure generation from a CRES [retail supplier as expeditiously as possible to avoid staying on the SSO any longer than necessary."
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