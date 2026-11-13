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Druid Hills, Fountain Heights + Norwood unveil new revitalization projects
By Nathan Watson,9 days ago
Three Birmingham neighborhoods are getting a major boost in walkability, pedestrian safety and outdoor recreation thanks to a series of revitalization projects led by UAB’s Live HealthSmart Alabama initiative. The Druid Hills, Fountain Heights and Norwood communities celebrated new crosswalks, streetlights, walking trails, park enhancements, public art and more during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, November 13.
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