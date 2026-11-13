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Vistra Names New Chief Marketing Officer
By Paul Ring,8 days ago
The following story is brought free of charge to readers by VertexOne, the exclusive EDI provider of EnergyChoiceMatters.com. Mahesh Chandrappa has joined Vistra as Chief Marketing Officer. Chandrappa previously served Senior Vice President, Digital Marketing, product, Data and AI at Neighborly, which connects homeowners with home service professionals. Previously, Chandrappa...