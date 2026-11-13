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PECO Files New Bypassable Transmission Rates, Setting Final Dec. 1 Price To Compare, Residential PTC Still Increasing 10%
By Paul Ring,8 days ago
PECO has filed with the Pennsylvania PUC its semiannual adjustment to the electricity bypassable Transmission Service Charge (TSC), effective December 1, 2026. The TSC is a component of the price to compare, and with the TSC filing, PECO's December 1 PTC can be established. As first reported by EnergyChoiceMatters.com, PECO previously filed Dec. 1 updates to the bypassable Generation Supply Adjustment (GSA) charges.
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