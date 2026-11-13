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Project 2029 Calls For National Retail Electric Choice; Plan At Odds With Actual Policies Adopted By Democrats In Half A Dozen States
By Paul Ring,8 days ago
Project 2029, largely consisting of "centrist", "establishment", or "third way" Democrats seeking to develop policies for a new Democrat administration, has released an "open grid" plan that explicitly calls for national retail electric choice. Such plan is at odds with retail choice rollbacks led exclusively by Democrats, on party lines,...