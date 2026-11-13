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Carlsbad rejects Village housing project despite risk of ‘painful’ consequences
By Cameron Adams,9 days ago
CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad City Council voted 3-1 on Nov. 10 to deny Carlsbad Village Square, a seven-unit, mixed-use development in the Village, despite city officials’ warnings of potentially significant consequences under state housing law. The developers of the four-story project sought waivers under California’s Density Bonus Law...
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