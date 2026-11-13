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Fernandina Beach Soccer Fields Face FAA Review, Purchase and Lease Costs
By Jasper Langley,8 days ago
Fernandina Beach’s decision about the Ybor Alvarez soccer complex turns on two unresolved questions: whether the Federal Aviation Administration will approve continued recreational use of the airport property, and whether the city can meet the costs of keeping it. The 11.64-acre Bailey Road site has hosted youth soccer for years, but city officials say the city must complete an FAA disposal process before it can qualify to purchase the land.