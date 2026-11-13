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Miranda Lambert Scores a Major Victory for Shelter Pets With Her Latest Fundraiser
By Yvette Dela Cruz,9 days ago
Miranda Lambert has once again turned her love for animals into something extraordinary. Her latest Music for Mutts benefit show raised more than $1 million for her MuttNation Foundation, giving animal shelters and rescue organizations a major boost in their efforts to help animals in need. The fundraiser brought together...