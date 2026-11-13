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‘System’: ‘The Witcher’ Actress Freya Allan To Star In Joachim Rønning’s Upcoming London Horror Film
By Ned Booth,9 days ago
What’s next for Norwegian director Joachim Rønning after last year’s “Tron: Ares” fell flat with critics and audiences? Variety reports that Rønning looks to rebound with “System,” a horror film set in the abandoned underground stations and tunnels of London, and he’s tapped an up-and-coming actress to star. The project seemingly replaces the previously announced “Here Be Monsters“ as the next film on Rønning’s schedule.