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Aaron Wiggins Is Emerging as a Major Weapon for the Hawks
By Brett Peeples Jr.,9 days ago
Aaron Wiggins is off to a really good start for the Atlanta Hawks this season. Wiggins is averaging 14.9 points and 3 three-pointers made per game on 41.9% from the three-point line. According to StatMuse, he is first in bench points and first in bench three-pointers. He is third on the team in scoring and second on the team in three-pointers made per game.