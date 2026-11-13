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Criterion’s February 2027 Lineup Includes ‘Kung Fu Hustle,’ ‘Jay Kelly,’ ‘The Sweet Hereafter’ & A Victor Sjöström Collection
By Rodrigo Perez,9 days ago
The Criterion Collection has unveiled its February 2027 lineup, and it’s a pretty terrific assortment of films, from Stephen Chow’s delirious martial-arts comedy “Kung Fu Hustle” and Noah Baumbach’s Hollywood dramedy “Jay Kelly” to Atom Egoyan’s devastating “The Sweet Hereafter.” There’s also a three-film collection devoted to Swedish silent-cinema master Victor Sjöström, a 4K upgrade of Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” and a long-overdue Blu-ray edition of Gus Van Sant’s debut, “Mala Noche.”