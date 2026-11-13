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City of Boulder Shares Stories of Proposed Grant Place Historic District Through Interactive StoryMap
4 days ago
As part of the historic district application process, the city invites community members to explore the history of Grant Place through an interactive StoryMap. The City of Boulder has received an application to designate a new local historic district in the University Hill neighborhood. The proposed district extends four blocks along Grant Place from Chautauqua Park on Baseline Road to Columbia Cemetery on College Avenue. The city has created an interactive StoryMap and invites community members to explore historic photographs and learn the unique story of Grant Place.