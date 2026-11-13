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Harris poll warns innovation concerns could affect patients, doctors and educators say
By Lydia Bice,8 days ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Scientific research can turn new discoveries into breakthroughs that transform daily life, but a new survey is raising alarms about what comes next for American innovation and patients. Following World Science Day, a new Harris Poll of doctors, scientists, and educators found concerns about the future...