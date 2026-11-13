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Binance warns of iOS 27 flaw that could expose ‘private keys and login credentials’
By Roman Loyola,9 days ago
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has issued a warning that recent versions of iOS have a security vulnerability that can put Apple devices “at risk.” The vulnerability can be found in iOS 26.7.1, 27.0.1, and 27.2. Binance states that the vulnerability allows malicious software to “read local files from other apps, putting seed phrases, private keys, and login credentials at risk across the entire ecosystem.”