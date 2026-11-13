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Ebenezer — Ti West [Review]
By - by Christian Craig,7 days ago
In any other context, an adaptation of A Christmas Carol should be a safe bet. You know the beats of the Dickens novella like you know your own limbs: an old miser’s greed threatens to ruin Christmas for all of London until a bevy of yuletide ghosts scare him straight. It’s a story that’s been performed and appropriated enough times that you likely have not only your favorite version, but your favorite associated franchise. But Ti West’s Ebenezer — an otherwise ornate but stubbornly conventional retelling — introduces an elephant into the offices of Scrooge & Marley. The movie marks a Hollywood comeback for Johnny Depp, whose ultra-public fallout with ex-wife Amber Heard divined his own litany of ghosts: abuse, addiction, and enough animosity to drag an international audience of hot-throated gawkers through its mire.