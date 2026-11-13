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New Wisconsin Senate GOP leader plans to be vocal about Democrat's spending
By Jon Styf,9 days ago
(The Center Square) – New Wisconsin Senate minority leader Julian Bradley, R-New Berlin, knows his party no longer has the strength of numbers in the state. So, while Democratic leaders spoke about their plans for new spending in the state, Bradley is preparing to be vocal about how that spending will impact taxes and affordability in Wisconsin.