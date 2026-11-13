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If the Movies Haunt You: A Conversation with Larry Fessenden on Trauma or, Monsters All
By - by Alisha Mughal,8 days ago
Larry Fessenden’s movies run amok with monsters. There’s the obvious, familiar monster: the vampire (as seen in 1997’s Habit), Frankenstein’s monster (as seen in 2019’s Depraved), and the werewolf (as seen in 2023’s Blackout). But there’s also another kind of destructive creature running alongside these manifestly scary figures, a creature we often forget is as horrific as a clawed, blood-sucking beast: ourselves. Over the past 40-odd years, Fessenden has been crafting monster stories that renegotiate the balance of the traditional...