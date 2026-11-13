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Blues Analyst, Joey Vitale
8 days ago
Joey Vitale joins the program to talk all things Blues following the shootout win. Travel logistics kick things off. Joey also gives us a player’s perspective on the mindset during a shootout. Joey then talks about Joel Hofer’s outstanding start to the season and the national recognition he is getting. We also discuss the Blues offensive production, the young guys contributing, and more on shootout strategy. Finally, we address Joey’s mustache.