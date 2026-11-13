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Mauricio Pochettino leads USMNT in two-game farewell against Haiti after taking Manchester United job
By Chuck Booth,9 days ago
While the winds of Manchester United swirl around the United States men's national team, there's still soccer to be played as a place in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals is on the line. Mauricio Pochettino will be managing his final games in charge of the national team, finishing out his tenure with the two matches against Haiti before returning to the Premier League. Given that Steve Cherundolo is currently with the U-23 side in Spain, there's no viable interim head coach that the USMNT could have gotten in before Tuesday anyway, meaning that Pochettino gets an unconventional farewell tour before leaving for Old Trafford.