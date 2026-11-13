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AI Forecasting’s Decision Gap — Lize Monametsi, Predictive Insights | RTG Ep. 364
By Jeremy Julian,4 days ago
Lize Monametsi, Chief Growth Officer at Predictive Insights, describes a problem most operators have never named: the decision gap. Her team watched general managers read a labor dashboard perfectly, explain exactly what it said — and then copy and paste last week’s schedule. Not a training failure. A time failure. Their answer is YooDoo, a manager assistant that delivers a decision recommendation over WhatsApp at the moment the decision is made. Across the locations using it, managers engage with YooDoo every 45 minutes on average.