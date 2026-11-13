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Wisconsin's newest members of Congress introduced, state Supreme Court agrees to hear case challenging Act 10 and more top stories from this week
By Spectrum News Staff,9 days ago
Your weekend is here, Wisconsin, and it's time to take a look back at some of the stories that were in our headlines this week. Cold air will likely linger for the first half of the weekend. Temperatures will rise by Sunday. Sunshine should be widespread. Get your 7-day forecast:...
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