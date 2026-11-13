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Gillibrand talks female vet health, supports Schumer during Long Island visit
By WSHU,8 days ago
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) visited American Legion Patchogue Post 269 on Wednesday to talk up her bill on female veteran health. Gillibrand was a key component in passing the PACT Act, which extended VA health benefits for sick veterans impacted by burn pits, the open-air sites used by the military to dispose of waste. She introduced a bill to expand research on female-related health issues the PACT Act didn’t account for.