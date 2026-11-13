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Musician Interview: Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner on Protest, Partying, and the Power of Community
9 days ago
Ahead of his November 18 show at Brighton Music Hall, Weiner talks about “Livin’ in the USA,” supporting immigrant communities, and the fans who keep riding with him. With the political, social, and economic climate these days, a lot of people feel like they’re hanging on by a thread. Whether it’s their finances, their sanity, their security, or a little bit of each, it’s a reality that’s very apparent for most of us. Some musicians have been offering their views on the situation through their music, including Adam Weiner, the creative nucleus behind the Philadelphia-based, piano-driven rock & roll act Low Cut Connie. This is evident on his latest album, Livin’ in the USA, which came out on July 3 via Contender Records. As part of a tour in support of the full-length album, Weiner and his bandmates will be performing at Brighton Music Hall in Boston’s Allston neighborhood on November 18, with New York-based singer-songwriter Brian Dunne kicking things off at 8 p.m.