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OU alumna connects communities with art, grows as museum professional
By Valeri Cruz '23,8 days ago
Located on the third floor of Lowry Hall, the Oglethorpe University Museum of Art (OUMA) has not only fostered a love of art in students but also exposed them to potential museum career paths. Penelope Bertrand ’26, an alumna who minored in museum studies, experienced this firsthand while working with OUMA and has since transformed it into a valuable career journey.