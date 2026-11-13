undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New affordable housing for Prescott veterans transforms 1900s officers' quarters into apartments
By KNAU NewsTalk - Arizona Public Radio,9 days ago
Six Victorian-era officers' quarters up in Prescott have gotten a new lease on life after being transformed into a new affordable housing community for veterans experiencing homelessness. The single-family homes located on the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System campus once housed doctors and medical staff. Now, these 100-year-old homes...
5