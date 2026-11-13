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Old Time Christmas Radio Show: Skits, Sound Effects and Holiday Music on Richmond Road 🎄
By Chad Hembree,7 days ago
Some communities have to import their holiday entertainment. We just have to get ourselves down to 214 Richmond Road for the Old Time Christmas Radio Show. The Bluegrass Players, our resident adult and community company at The Spotlight Playhouse, are a genuinely talented group. Their concerts are consistently excellent. We are lucky to have an ensemble like that right here at home, close enough to hear without building a trip around it, and that is worth saying out loud now and then.
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