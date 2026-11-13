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ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING REPORTED HARASSMENT INCIDENT
9 days ago
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a reported harassment incident on Thursday evening. An RPD report said just after 6:35 p.m. officers responded after a disturbance was called in, in the 2300 block of Northwest Cabrillo Court. The 33-year-old was allegedly running around naked and punched a victim while they were in the middle of the street. Officers contacted the suspect who was irate and still naked. Witnesses corroborated the victim’s report.
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