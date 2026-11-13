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ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR THEFT FROM STORE INCIDENT
9 days ago
Roseburg Police jailed a man for a theft from a store on Thursday afternoon. An RPD report said at approximately 4:50 p.m. officers contacted the 46-year-old at the business in the 2500 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway regarding the incident. During an investigation, officers learned that the suspect had allegedly stolen a bottle of a flavored malt beverage, taken it into the bathroom and consumed it. The man was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with third-degree theft. Bail was set at $1,250.
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