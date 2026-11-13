undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bat found near South Broadway Avenue in Tyler tests positive for rabies
By Nic Huber,9 days ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A bat caught near South Broadway Avenue tested positive for rabies by the Texas Department of State Health Services, according to the City of Tyler. Tyler Animal Services caught the bat near the 2100 block of South Broadway Avenue, and the known people and animals with possible exposure have been notified, according to city officials.
1