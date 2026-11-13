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Bulgari’s Eclettica Collection Arrives in the US in Dazzling Fashion
By Alexandria Sillo,9 days ago
On Wednesday evening, Bulgari transformed a historic Palm Beach waterfront estate to celebrate the U.S. debut of its latest high jewelry collection, Eclettica. The exclusive gala, which took place at a 1920s home designed by legendary architect Addison Mizner, had all the hallmarks of a 1920s ball. Guests, including Venus Williams, Chanel Iman, and Becca Bloom, arrived to the sounds of a big band, followed by a cocktail reception featuring a model presentation of the stunning collection.