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Miami Gardens Police officer to sue Opa-locka Police after charge stemming from domestic violence arrest is dropped
By Sheldon FoxRubén Rosario,9 days ago
MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspended Miami Gardens Police officer will be seeking legal action after a charge stemming from his domestic violence arrest was dropped. In court Friday, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office dropped the charge that Miami Gardens Police Officer Kolei Kulani McKinney Sr. faced in connection to an alleged encounter that led to his arrest in Opa-locka on July 30.
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