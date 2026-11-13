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Stelco to recall 175 laid-off workers in Hamilton, Ont., on Dec. 1
By The Canadian Press,9 days ago
Stelco's American parent company has pledged to recall 175 temporarily laid-off steelworkers and repay their lost wages after weeks of federal pressure, including threats of legal action and the prospect of an investigation into anticompetitive conduct. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. said Friday it had secured enough customer commitments to restart finishing operations...