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Some MacBook Pro owners say PROLED XDR screen flickering causes headaches
By Anurag Chawake,9 days ago
Some people who bought Apple’s new MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display are reportedly sending it back after the screen induced headaches and dizziness. The high-end touchscreen on Apple’s first OLED MacBook Pro flickers much more slowly than the one on previous mini-LED models. That can affect sensitive eyes, and it seems to be the reason behind early reports of user discomfort.