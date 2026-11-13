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GODZILLA MINUS ZERO is an excellent follow-up that provokes the same stirring emotions
7 days ago
Starring Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Min Tanaka, Masami Nagasawa. It’s been about three years since I saw Godzilla Minus One (dir. Takashi Yamazaki, 2023), and I still am not okay emotionally. I’ve been watching Godzilla flicks for pretty much as far back as my memory serves, but Minus One is the first time I watched one that left me feeling equal parts thrilled and broken. I don’t think US audiences knew what was about to be unleashed on us when it was first announced. I remember it started as a limited release in the United States. I saw it during a matinee showing, and immediately bought tickets to see it again. I needed to put myself through the emotional torment again before it left theaters. It was a good emotional torment, but emotional torment nonetheless. It became pretty obvious quickly to audiences that this was a masterpiece (MovieJawn also thought so at the time of its release. Check out that review here.) It remained in US theaters for a while, it was a massive global hit, and would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. To me personally, that movie is simply gorgeous to look at and it reduces me to a blubbering mess of tears every single time I watch it.