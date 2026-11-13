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General Hospital’s Antonio Sabàto Jr. Breaks Silence After Son’s Arrest in Fatal Crash Case
By David Walliams allegations,8 days ago
General Hospital actor Antonio Sabàto Jr. has released a statement following the arrest of his son, Jack Sabàto, in a fatal crash case. 32-year-old Jack Sabàto was arrested in Anchorage, Alaska, after he got involved in an accident on Monday in which a pedestrian was hit and found unresponsive at the scene. It is alleged that Jack fled from the scene after hitting the individual.